Danske Bank Faces Prosecution For Overcharging Investors

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 12:11 PM GMT) -- Danske Bank said Thursday it has been preliminarily charged by Danish prosecutors for overcharging investors in a low-performing wealth-management product by tens of millions of dollars. Danske Bank said it will cooperate with investigators looking into whether the Danish lender overcharged investors in a wealth-management product.. (iStock) Danske Bank A/S, which is already facing numerous criminal and regulatory investigations for its role in a massive money-laundering scandal in Estonia, has been accused by the Danish state prosecutor for serious economic and international crime of violating investor protection rules in connection with 8.8 billion Danish kroner ($1.3 billion) put into one of...

