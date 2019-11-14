Fear Still Holds Back Whistleblowers, Banking Chief Warns

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 1:50 PM GMT) -- A huge number of people working at lenders in Britain refuse to blow the whistle on misconduct because they fear repercussions, the head of a banking standards body warned Thursday. Alison Cottrell, chief executive of the Banking Standards Board, told a conference in London that almost four in 10 employees, 37%, who wanted to come forward with allegations against managers or the company did not do so. Almost half of those who stepped up to blow the whistle said they felt like they were not being listened to, she added. “We know there is a huge amount that doesn’t get said,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS