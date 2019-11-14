EU Parliament Wants Tracking Of EU Sales To Fight VAT Fraud

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 12:36 PM EST) -- The European Parliament on Thursday submitted amendments to the European Commission that are designed to fight value-added tax evasion by forcing online platforms to maintain data on transactions they facilitate. The measures are meant to close loopholes that hinder the collection of VAT across the European Union, according to a news release issued by the European Parliament. The amendments passed a vote in the Parliament, which has an advisory role in the process. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, must now consider the recommendations, which are nonbinding. The new rules would require platforms to keep track of their sales and share...

