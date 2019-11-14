Drinker Biddle, Faegre Baker Latest Firms To Eye Tie-Up

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 11:33 AM EST) -- Philadelphia-based firm Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP is currently in merger talks with Minneapolis-based Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, the firms confirmed Thursday. Confirmation of the possible tie-up comes hot on the heels of news that another Philadelphia-based firm, Pepper Hamilton LLP, is weighing a combination with Troutman Sanders. A combined Drinker Biddle and Faegre Baker would have over 1,200 U.S.-based attorneys, including about 580 partners, according to the most recent Law360 400 rankings. The move would also give Drinker Biddle, which has only U.S. offices, access to an international market through Faegre Baker’s offices in Beijing, Shanghai and London. A spokesperson...

