Philly Refinery Gets OK For Possible Ch. 11 Auction In Jan.

Law360, Wilmington (November 14, 2019, 12:26 PM EST) -- PES Holdings LLC secured Delaware bankruptcy court approval Thursday for bid procedures that envision an auction in January for its crippled and idle south Philadelphia refinery, while affirming that an “as is, where is” provision in the procedures was not a blanket attempt to hand off environmental or other liabilities. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross approved plans calling for a Nov. 22 bidder qualification deadline, with a Jan. 10 bid deadline and possible auction on Jan. 17. If warranted, a bidder-to-beat stalking horse will be chosen by Jan 13. Plans call for the business to seek court approval of the chosen...

