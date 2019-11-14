Women And Men Don't See Eye-To-Eye On BigLaw Parity Push

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:11 PM EST) -- Even as many firms try to promote gender parity within their ranks, male and female attorneys have wildly different impressions of how well those efforts are going and report markedly different treatment in BigLaw, according to a new study from the American Bar Association. The report, titled “Walking Out the Door,” found that even though 91% of men say that firm leaders advocate for gender diversity and 88% believe that gender diversity is a firm priority, only 62% and 54%, respectively, of female attorneys say the same. Moreover, fewer than half of the female attorneys surveyed said that they believe their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS