US, China Make Moves To Open Up Poultry Trade

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- China announced Thursday that it has lifted its ban on U.S. poultry imports, a week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would allow chicken killed in China to be exported into the U.S. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue praised China's move in a joint statement Thursday and said they will continue pushing to open trade with China. "Reopening China to U.S. poultry will create new export opportunities for our poultry farmers and support thousands of workers employed by the U.S. poultry industry," Lighthizer said. After an influenza outbreak in the U.S., Beijing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS