Weil Steers Ceridian’s $530M Secondary Offering

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:33 PM EST) -- Ceridian priced a $530.8 million secondary offering Thursday steered by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP that sees current backers Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners shedding some of their stake in the employment software company. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. priced 10 million shares at $53.08 per share, just shy of their opening price on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, where shares were going for $53.52 apiece. Ceridian’s shares trade on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CDAY. Ceridian provides employment management software for tasks such as payroll processing, recruiting and employee engagement. Its subsidiaries...

