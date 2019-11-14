Wells Fargo GC Who Served As Interim CEO To Depart

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo's general counsel said he anticipates he will leave the company in March, about one year after the former Cravath attorney began a now-completed stint as the banking giant's interim CEO and president in the wake of a fraudulent account scandal and other alleged consumer abuses. C. Allen Parker — who returned this fall to his prior role as Well Fargo & Co.'s general counsel after the company announced in September that Charles Scharf would permanently lead the bank — did not specify on Thursday where he will go after he departs on March 31, according to the company's announcement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS