Immigration Courts' Video Evolution Stirs Due Process Fears

By Darcy Reddan |

Varick Street Immigration Court in New York is among the facilities that have stepped up their use of video teleconferencing for hearings, raising concerns among some advocates about the reliability of that technology and immigrants' access to counsel. (Kevin Penton | Law360)

As 15 women were ushered into a holding room one October morning in an immigrant detention center in Mississippi, their images filled the television screen mounted at the Varick Street Immigration Court in New York City where their pleas for asylum were going to be heard, some 1,300 miles away.



It definitely makes it feel extremely unfair and biased in how they are allowed to present themselves.







Sarah Owings vice chair, American Immigration Lawyers Association’s EOIR committee

If all of a sudden there are all these due process complaints, I would question that as sort of grandstanding — trying to make a Trumpian issue out of something.







Todd Bensman senior national

security fellow, Center for

Immigration Studies