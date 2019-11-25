15 Minutes With Citizens Financial Group's General Counsel

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 12:09 PM EST) -- Steve Gannon, the top lawyer at Citizens Financial Group Inc., has been representing financial services institutions for most of his career. Steve Gannon Currently: General counsel and chief legal officer, Citizens Financial Group Inc. Previously: Executive vice president and deputy general counsel, Capital One Financial Corp. Law school: Georgetown University Law Center "Being able to get involved with bank customers, which I consider to be the very front line of financial services, was pretty intriguing," he said of his initial attraction to the industry. Earlier in his career, he was a securities lawyer for firms including LeClairRyan, where he was head of the securities...

