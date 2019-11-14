WTO Members Want Compensation Over Brexit Disruptions

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 12:20 PM EST) -- The trade implications of the United Kingdom’s pending departure from the European Union grew thornier on Thursday as a slew of World Trade Organization members demanded compensation from the two governments over commercial disruptions stemming from Brexit. Since being set into motion with a 2016 referendum, Brexit has thrown the European trading landscape into uncertainty. The deadline for a so-called hard Brexit has been delayed three times and now stands at Jan. 31. That uncertainty has already caused “significant commercial disruptions,” Australia said at a meeting of the WTO’s Goods Council. “We believe that both the EU and U.K. must proceed...

