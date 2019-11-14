Fed. Circ. Cans Rehearing Bid In Campbell Soup Rack IP Row

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit denied Gamon Plus Inc.'s combined petition for rehearing Thursday, killing the burner on its attempt to get an earlier panel decision vacated that revived Campbell Soup Co.’s challenge to two Gamon design patents covering a display rack. In a two-page order without explanation, the full court said that neither it nor the split panel that sent the case back to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for further proceedings would rehear the matter, which addressed the question of what constitutes a primary reference in challenges to design patents. In September, a three-judge panel said the PTAB erred by...

