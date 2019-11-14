Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Patent Owners Bear The Brunt Of 1-Line Orders, Justices Told

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit disproportionately issues summary affirmances to patent owners appealing Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions, while giving appealing petitioners more reasoned opinions, an iPod dock maker has told the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chestnut Hill Sound Inc. is asking the Supreme Court to block one-line orders altogether or to at least mandate some parity on who is entitled to fleshed-out opinions. The justices are already scheduled to consider the first issue at Friday's conference, based on a separate petition filed by SPIP Litigation Group LLC.

Apple Inc. had challenged Chestnut Hill's audio entertainment system patent after being accused of infringement in March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents