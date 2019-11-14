Patent Owners Bear The Brunt Of 1-Line Orders, Justices Told

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit disproportionately issues summary affirmances to patent owners appealing Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions, while giving appealing petitioners more reasoned opinions, an iPod dock maker has told the U.S. Supreme Court. Chestnut Hill Sound Inc. is asking the Supreme Court to block one-line orders altogether or to at least mandate some parity on who is entitled to fleshed-out opinions. The justices are already scheduled to consider the first issue at Friday's conference, based on a separate petition filed by SPIP Litigation Group LLC. Apple Inc. had challenged Chestnut Hill's audio entertainment system patent after being accused of infringement in March...

