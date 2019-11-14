FedNow Could Arrive Sooner Than You Think, Fed Chair Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve chairman told House lawmakers on Thursday that the central bank could roll out its faster-payments system more quickly than expected, saying it's anticipated to take “three to four years” instead of the potentially five-year time frame originally outlined when the project was announced this summer. Appearing before the House Budget Committee on Thursday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said building and deploying the planned FedNow service is a “very high priority” at his agency, which has previously spoken of having the system launched by as late as 2024. “We don't think it will take five years,” Powell said. “We're thinking...

