Product Liability Hires: Steptoe & Johnson, Saul Ewing

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP gained an expert in California's Proposition 65, an oil and gas partner joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and a trial pro came on board Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Here's the latest in product liability hires. Steptoe & Johnson LLP Dennis Raglin Dennis Raglin joined Steptoe & Johnson LLP as partner in its Los Angeles office, bringing more than 20 years of experience providing compliance advice and defense in litigation. His practice is focused on counseling and litigation over California's cancer warning statute Proposition 65. He also defends companies facing product liability suits, particularly medical device...

