Mich. Moves Up Recreational Pot Sales To Dec. 1

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 3:47 PM EST) -- Recreational marijuana sales are set to kick off in earnest in Michigan on Dec. 1 after state regulators announced Wednesday that medical cannabis operators with equivalent adult-use licenses will be able to sell up to half of their inventory to recreational users next month. The move by the state Marijuana Regulatory Agency moves up the timeline for recreational sales, which previously weren’t expected until early 2020. The new policy is intended to limit illicit sales of unlicensed cannabis while preserving the stock of medical marijuana for patients, according to the agency. “This does allow for a gradual transition to adult sales,”...

