Pelosi Says Deal To Advance NAFTA 2.0 Is Imminent

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 1:52 PM EST) -- A deal to tee up a vote on the Trump administration’s rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement is imminent, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday, following an effort by Democrats to strengthen provisions covering labor, environmental and drug-pricing issues. The administration finished negotiations to update NAFTA — now rechristened the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — more than a year ago, and Democratic lawmakers have been talking with the White House for several months to smooth over their concerns with the agreement. Pelosi signaled that those talks may be yielding fruit, telling reporters on Capitol Hill that “we are moving positively” toward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS