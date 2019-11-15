Amtrust Sued Over Coverage For Repairs To £5M Penthouse

Law360, London (November 15, 2019, 3:37 PM GMT) -- The owners of a £5 million ($6.5 million) penthouse on the edge of Regent's Park in London have sued insurer Amtrust Europe Ltd. for more than £250,000 to recover the cost of fixing up the lodgings after the developer went belly-up. Raymond and Daphna Sehayek filed a lawsuit against the insurance company in the High Court on Oct. 29 to recoup their out-of-pocket costs for repairing the Grove End Gardens penthouse. The Sehayeks say the developer building their home went bankrupt without completing construction on a new floor of penthouses on top of the mansion block of 150 flats, forcing them to pay other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS