What's In A Name? A Lot, Penn Law Alumni Say

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:01 PM EST) -- Fearing a potential weakening of their alma mater's reputation, thousands of alumni of the newly rechristened University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School have banded together online to oppose the school's move to ditch its "Penn Law" moniker following a record $125 million donation. Alumni interviewed by Law360 on Thursday said that shifting the school's shorthand name from Penn Law to Carey Law as a result of the gift from the W.P. Carey Foundation flew in the face of the prestige the program, one of the oldest and most well known in the country, has earned over its nearly 170 years of...

