Supersize Me: Will More Firms Merge Their Way To The Top?

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:51 PM EST) -- A burst of news this week about possible mergers among large law firms reflects an urgency across the industry to remain competitive as 500- to 750-lawyer firms struggle to keep up with law's ever-burgeoning behemoths, experts say. The discussed mergers between Troutman Sanders LLP and Pepper Hamilton LLP and between Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP would create the 14th and 10th largest law firms in the U.S., respectively, according to data on lawyer headcounts published earlier this year by Law360. Each of the combined law firms would have more than 1,000 attorneys. According to industrywide statistics, it...

