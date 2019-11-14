Law360's The Term: Can DACA Survive The High Court?

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- On this week’s episode, the team breaks down Tuesday’s blockbuster U.S. Supreme Court arguments over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with the help of a special guest, senior immigration reporter Suzanne Monyak. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week S1, E7: Can DACA Survive The High Court? Your browser does not support the audio element. Up top, Natalie and Jimmy discuss the court’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS