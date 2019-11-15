Cannabis Lobby Grows As Congress Mellows Out On Pot

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:29 PM EST) -- The cannabis industry is going big on lobbying this year, hoping to make strides toward resolving conflicting federal and state regulations it says are impeding the booming, multibillion-dollar legal retail cannabis market from growing like other American industries. According to a Law360 analysis of lobbying expenditure data from the Senate Office of Public Records and the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, the cannabis industry has already spent $3.7 million on lobbying as of October, up nearly 30% from last year — with an eye toward achieving access to banking services, public markets, tax reform, interstate commerce and full descheduling from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS