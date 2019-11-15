Oregon Court Blocks State Ban On Flavored Cannabis Vapes

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- An Oregon appeals court blocked the state's temporary ban on flavored cannabis vaping products, about a month after it took similar action on a ban on flavored nicotine vaping products. Thursday's order comes after two vaping companies and industry group Vapor Technology Association previously said Gov. Kate Brown's October executive order prohibiting the sale of all flavored vaping products in the state for 180 days would shutter their businesses within two weeks. The ban is stayed pending judicial review or further order of the court, according to the ruling. The court said this week that the vaping companies have a strong likelihood...

