EU Banks Support France’s Call For Tougher Cybersecurity

Law360, London (November 15, 2019, 2:10 PM GMT) -- The European banking sector has said it will support an initiative by the French government to clamp down on cybercrime and fend off attempts by foreign governments to interfere with elections. The European Banking Federation, a trade group that has pushed for deeper coordination on banking policy in the European Union, said it will join a group of states and public authorities in endorsing the Paris Call for Trust and Security In Cyberspace, a political declaration put forward by the French government in 2018. The federation said it endorses all nine priorities of the declaration. They include protecting global networks from...

