7 Questions For London Stock Exchange's Global GC

Law360, London (November 22, 2019, 4:36 PM GMT) -- For Catherine Johnson, the bonus of serving as global general counsel for London Stock Exchange Group is that she doesn’t have a typical work day. There are always new challenges to deal with at a constantly growing company in a changing regulatory environment — as well as opportunities to learn from other parts of the business. Johnson, who qualified at Herbert Smith in 1993, joined London Stock Exchange in 1996 as a regulatory analyst. She later went on to head the group’s regulatory strategy team before being promoted to lead LSEG’s legal division in 2001. She has seen the exchange grow in that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS