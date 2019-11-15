Don't Miss It: Sullivan & Cromwell, Wachtell Lead Hot Deals

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:55 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell and Wachtell. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Sullivan & Cromwell, Wachtell Lead $321M Craft Brewery Deal Anheuser-Busch, led by Sullivan & Cromwell, will buy Craft Brew Alliance, advised by Wachtell, in a deal that values the craft brewer’s stock at $321 million, building off a nearly 25-year partnership, the companies said Nov. 11. The deal calls for Anheuser-Busch to shell out $16.50 in cash per CBA share to buy the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS