Boies Schiller Adds Ex-Associate AG Panuccio In Fla., DC

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has announced that former Associate U.S. Attorney General Jesse Panuccio will join the firm in early December as a partner in its Washington, D.C., and Florida offices. The 39-year-old Panuccio will focus on major litigation, including appellate cases, and draw upon his extensive experience with the federal and Florida governments to counsel on regulatory matters, enforcement defense and crisis management, according to the firm. “We are very pleased to welcome Jesse to the firm and excited for our clients to benefit from his wealth of knowledge and expertise working in the highest levels of federal and state governments,”...

