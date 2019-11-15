Co-op Insurance Gets Jan. Trial Date For £130M IBM Case

Law360, London (November 15, 2019, 4:17 PM GMT) -- Tech giant IBM will defend itself against a £130 million ($168 million) breach of contract case brought by Co-op Insurance in a trial that will begin in January, a London judge said Friday. Judge Finola O'Farrell set the schedule for the dispute at a pretrial hearing at the High Court as the two sides gear up for a battle over a deal for IBM to build an IT system for the insurer that ultimately went south. A judge has yet to be allocated to hear the trial, but Judge O'Farrell ordered lawyers to simultaneously exchange opening statements on Jan. 9 as she acted...

