Weil Adds Restructuring Partner In London

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:12 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has hired a British bankruptcy pro from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in its London office to bolster its famed business finance and restructuring practice. Neil Devaney joins Weil Gotshal as a partner with years of experience working on complex, cross-border bankruptcies and arranging financing for struggling companies. He specializes in representing creditor groups. “We are delighted to have one of the leading restructuring lawyers of his generation join our market-leading restructuring practice,” Weil’s London managing partner Mike Francis said in a statement. “Neil will work closely with our highly regarded team in London...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS