Wealth Manager Faces 2021 Trial In Ex-Soccer Players' Suit

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 7:23 PM GMT) -- A lawsuit brought by a group of former soccer players against a wealth management firm and one of its founding partners for more than £15 million ($19.4 million) over allegedly negligent investment advice is on track for trial in May 2021. The individuals who filed the High Court suit, including former player-turned-television commentator Andy Townsend, say St. James’s Place Wealth Management is responsible for the actions of one of its former partners Alan Graham, their adviser, who suggested that seven of the 14 claimants invest in three film-scheme partnerships that were later deemed unlawful by HM Revenue & Customs. In addition,...

