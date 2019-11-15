Maine Charter Teachers Can Unionize, NLRB Official Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has said a group of teachers at a Maine charter school can vote to unionize despite objections from administrators, basing his reasoning on Obama-era precedent that the board's Republican members have voted to reconsider. In a decision posted to the agency's website Thursday, New England office acting regional director Paul Murphy said Maine Connections Academy Inc. is an employer under the National Labor Relations Act and that its workers can therefore organize with the Maine Education Association under the board's purview. His decision rejects the school's claim that it's a political subdivision exempt from the agency's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS