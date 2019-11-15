FDA Rules For CBD Supplements Urgently Needed, Org Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration should affirm that CBD is legal and develop rules for marketing dietary supplements that contain the newly legal but mostly unregulated chemical, a trade group told the agency in a letter on Thursday. In a so-called citizen petition, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association urged the agency to recognize CBD's legality under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and to require manufacturers of CBD-containing dietary supplements to submit new dietary ingredient, or NDI, notifications to the FDA. CHPA said that data gathered from NDI notifications, which must include explanations for the product’s purported health benefits,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS