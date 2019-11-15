SEC Awards $260K To Trio Of Whistleblowers

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded a total of $260,000 to three whistleblowers who helped bring down a scheme to defraud retail investors, the regulator announced Friday. While details of the specific scheme and any of the involved parties were kept under wraps, the SEC noted that the whistleblowers themselves were some of the victims of the fraud and that their contribution led to a successful enforcement action. “Because of the whistleblowers’ information and assistance early in the investigation, the SEC had strong evidence about a fraudulent scheme operated by recidivist violators,” Jane Norberg, chief of the SEC’s Office of...

