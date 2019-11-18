Ogletree Deakins Swipes Litigator From Jackson Lewis

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:36 PM EST) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has bolstered its ranks in Indianapolis by luring a veteran employment law litigator away from Jackson Lewis PC. Scott Preston joins Ogletree as a shareholder, the firm said in a Thursday announcement, bringing with him more than two decades of legal experience. Preston told Law360 on Monday that he has known people at Ogletree for quite some time, and decided it would be a better fit for him, pointing to the firm's international platform. "Ogletree was an attractive option for me because of the culture and because of the deep bench in the Indianapolis...

