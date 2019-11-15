Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Sues To Stop Cement Co. Sale Until CBA Issues Sorted

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- The union for employees at a Northampton County, Pennsylvania, cement plant wants a Pennsylvania federal court to put a hold on the facility’s sale until an arbitrator can decide whether the buyer is required to take on the union’s contracts, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The United Steel, Paper & Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial & Service Workers International Union asked the U.S. District Court in Allentown for an injunction that would halt the sale of Bath-based Keystone Cement to Lehigh Hanson Inc. until an arbitrator has weighed two grievances over whether Lehigh must honor the collective bargaining agreements...

