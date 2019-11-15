Law360's Pro Say: Yoga Won’t Fix The Billable Hour

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- The nation’s top law firms talk a lot about mental health these days, rolling out meditation apps, yoga classes and other efforts to fight attorney burnout. But if the industry really wants to combat alarming rates of depression, alcoholism and suicide, experts say it will require more fundamental changes. Law360 senior reporter Natalie Rodriguez joins Law360's Pro Say this week to discuss. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 129: Yoga Won’t Fix The Billable...

