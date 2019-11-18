GNC Broke Deal With Supplement Maker, Pa. Judge Says

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:12 PM EST) -- General Nutrition Corp. breached an agreement to repay a dietary supplement supplier and send back unsold merchandise after GNC allegedly charged a higher-than-agreed price and pocketed the difference, in a falling-out that eventually torpedoed merger talks between the companies, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV said a series of emails between GNC and Right Way Nutrition LLC in March, 2015 constituted an enforceable agreement to settle the pricing dispute over a product called Garcinia Cambogia Extract, which RWN had originally agreed to sell GNC at a discount so it could be marked down for...

