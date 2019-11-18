Broker Wins Privilege Fight Before BGC Poaching Trial

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 3:30 PM GMT) -- A financial broker has been allowed to read an unredacted settlement between a rival and that company's former employee before the start of a contentious poaching trial, after a London appellate court ruled Monday that the information is not protected by privilege. The Court of Appeal has ruled that Tradition (UK) Ltd. can inspect emails and interview notes compiled by BGC Brokers LP as it struck a settlement agreement with former broker Simon Cuddihy two years ago. BGC Brokers is suing Tradition for misusing confidential information to tailor its recruitment strategy and has already inked a settlement agreement with Cuddihy and...

