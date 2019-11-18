Finance Pros Plead Not Guilty Over Libya Investment Fraud

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 4:10 PM GMT) -- The former chief investment officer of asset manager FM Capital Partners and a former banker with Julius Baer Group AG pled not guilty at a criminal court on Monday to fraudulently racking up fees while managing a Libyan sovereign wealth fund. Former FM Capital Chief Investment Officer Aurelien Bessot and Yoshiki Ohmura, formerly of Swiss bank Julius Baer, each denied one count of fraudulent trading, conspiracy to commit fraud by abuse of position and conspiracy to transfer criminal property when they appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London. Judge Philip Bartle set Sept. 14, 2020 as the start date for the trial, which...

