Regulator To Nudge Finance Industry Toward Transparency

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 2:15 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Monday it will “nudge” the financial services sector toward the kind of "open finance" regime available in the banking sector as it seeks to make it easier for consumers to compare offerings for pensions, investments and other personal finance products. Sheldon Mills, director of competition at the FCA, said he hoped financial services companies would begin to disclose their customers' data to third-party service providers. European open-banking rules, introduced in January 2018, require lenders to share data on account-holders with other regulated companies if the customer requests it. That has enabled consumers to use third-party apps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS