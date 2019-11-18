Ex-Banker Denies Deleting WhatsApp Over FCA Probe

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 3:46 PM GMT) -- A former banker at Russia's VTB Capital pled not guilty Monday to destroying a document by deleting a chat service from his phone that he suspected would be relevant to a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into insider dealing. Konstantin Vishnyak, 41, was arraigned on one count of destruction of documents when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London — the first prosecution by the FCA over the offense under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. The City regulator alleges that Vishnyak, who holds dual British-Russian citizenship, deleted the WhatsApp application from his cell phone after he was required to...

