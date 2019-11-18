Jury To Hash Out Insurers' $10M Lightning Strike Claim Row

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- A pair of insurers fighting over who should pay the bulk of a $10 million claim must take to a jury their dispute about whether a lightning strike caused mold contamination that shuttered a drug manufacturer, a New Mexico federal court has ruled. A magistrate judge ruled in a Sunday order that there was conflicting evidence as to whether the mold contamination was directly caused by a lightning strike that supposedly triggered a power outage that caused the doors of a clean room to automatically open. The court found that Factory Mutual Insurance Co. and Federal Insurance Co. must ask a jury...

