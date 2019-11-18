PE-Backed Insurance Group Acquires Broker In Latest Deal

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 4:54 PM GMT) -- Private equity-backed Global Risk Partners announced Monday it has bought Gauntlet Insurance Services, a specialty high net worth broker based in London, for an undisclosed sum. Global Risk Partners Ltd. did not disclose any financial details of the acquisition but said U.K. regulators gave the deal the nod. Gauntlet specializes in insuring historic town and country houses, fine art collections, jewelry, farms, estates, prestige vehicles and yachts. After the completion of the deal, founder Harry Fitzalan Howard and directors Steve Buckingham and Simon Aitken will stay with the business under GRP’s ownership. “In GRP we have found the ideal partner to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS