FCA Highlights Lack Of Women In Top Financial Jobs

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 4:29 PM GMT) -- Women occupy fewer than one in five senior roles within U.K. finance companies, the Financial Conduct Authority said Monday, in a move that industry figures say could lead to greater supervision of the issue by the regulator. Research published by the City regulator found that the number of women in senior roles has remained “remarkably unchanged” since 2005. The analysis of 150,000 individuals who held "approved person" senior roles, which are regulated by the FCA, found that women held 23% of top jobs at larger companies, and just 17% at smaller firms. The research will be “instrumental in guiding efforts to improve...

