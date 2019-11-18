Shell Taps GCs For Downstream, Global Litigation

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC has removed the interim tag of its general counsel for the refining and marketing ends of its oil and gas business and promoted one of the company's lawyers to general counsel of global litigation. London-based Richard Hill is now the permanent general counsel of downstream at the Netherlands-based, British-Dutch oil and gas company after Martin Bambridge left the position due to health reasons, according to a news release. Kimberly Phillips, a Houston-based lawyer, has replaced Hill in the role of general counsel of global litigation. Hill double-hatted as interim general counsel of downstream from January through October,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS