Majority Passed Calif. July Bar Exam, 1 Year After Record Low

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- A narrow majority of those who took the bar exam in the Golden State this summer passed, the first time the passage rate has climbed above 50% in six years, the State Bar of California said Friday. About 50.1%, or 3,886 test-takers, passed the July exam, up from last year's record low of 40.7%, according to a statement from the bar. The improved rate follows a decadelong negative trend, which has vexed California officials and put the state bar to work searching for answers and looking at possible solutions.

