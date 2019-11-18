Simpson, Cleary Shape $30B Tech JV For SoftBank, Naver

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 1:55 PM EST) -- SoftBank Corp. on Monday revealed plans to merge Yahoo with Line Corp. to create a single global technology giant worth roughly $30 billion, in a deal put together with help from Simpson Thacher, Cleary Gottlieb and three Asia-based law firms. The deal will see the creation of a 50-50 joint venture involving SoftBank and Naver Corp., according to a statement from SoftBank. SoftBank backs Z Holdings Corp., which owns Yahoo, while Naver owns Line, which is the Japanese maker of an instant messaging application for smartphones and computers. An agreement was rumored to be in the works earlier this month....

