Top Takeaways From The SEC's Banner Enforcement Year

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 1:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement had a banner year in 2019 — but don’t mention it. According to its annual report, the enforcement division brought 862 enforcement actions in fiscal year 2019 — its second highest tally ever — and obtained judgments and orders totaling more than $4.3 billion in disgorgement and penalties, the most in the division’s history.[1] “By any measure, we believe the Division had a very successful year,” said Division of Enforcement Co-Directors Stephanie Avakian and Steven Peikin.[2] Still, the co-directors would prefer that observers focus not on the numbers, but on “qualitative factors such...

