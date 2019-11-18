FSCS Urges Alpha Customers To Claim Compensation

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 5:47 PM GMT) -- Britain’s financial compensation scheme called on thousands of Alpha Insurance customers to come forward so that it can compensate them for the premiums paid to the Danish company whose collapse has already led to £31 million ($40.2 million) in payouts. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said that policyholders who took out so-called latent defect cover from Alpha Insurance A/S should submit a claim on the insurer’s website so that they can claw back the premiums they have paid. The policies are normally taken out for property owners by developers and pay out if a fault is later discovered in a newly...

